6. Intro to Forces (Dynamics)
Newton's First & Second Laws
6. Intro to Forces (Dynamics) Newton's First & Second Laws
34PRACTICE PROBLEM
A crate is dropped from a platform 1.9 m above the ground. Upon impact, it comes to a stop over a distance of about 0.6 m as it compresses a cushioning material. If the mass of the crate is 30 kg, calculate the average force exerted by the cushioning material to decelerate the crate over this distance.
A crate is dropped from a platform 1.9 m above the ground. Upon impact, it comes to a stop over a distance of about 0.6 m as it compresses a cushioning material. If the mass of the crate is 30 kg, calculate the average force exerted by the cushioning material to decelerate the crate over this distance.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
6.37×102 N
B
1.23×103 N
C
1.63×103 N
D
4.46×103 N