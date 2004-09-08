6. Intro to Forces (Dynamics)
Newton's First & Second Laws
33PRACTICE PROBLEM
A sparrow's heart, at each heartbeat accelerates about 30 g of blood from 0.45 m/s to 0.65 m/s within 0.20 s. What is the force applied by the sparrow's heart muscle?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
1.0 × 10-3 N
B
2.0 × 10-2 N
C
3.0 × 10-2 N
D
4.0 × 10-3 N