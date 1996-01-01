4. 2D Kinematics
Intro to Motion in 2D: Position & Displacement
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
Suppose that the particle's position depends on time and it moves according to the equation x = (1/3t3 - t2)m and y = (1/4 t2-t)m. Determine where the particle is at (i) t = 0 s and (ii) t = 6 s. Also, find its speed at the given time intervals.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
i) r = (0î +0 ĵ) m, v = 1 m/s, ii) r = (36 î + 3 ĵ) m ,v = 24.1 m/s
B
i) r = (0î +0 ĵ) m, v = 1 m/s, ii) r = (6 î + 2 ĵ) m ,v = 28.4 m/s
C
i) r = (2î +2 ĵ) m, v = 4 m/s, ii) r = (36 î + 3 ĵ) m ,v = 24.1 m/s
D
i) r = (0î +0 ĵ) m, v = 1 m/s, ii) r = (24 î + 32 ĵ) m ,v = 22.3 m/s