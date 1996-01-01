10. Conservation of Energy
Intro to Conservation of Energy
9PRACTICE PROBLEM
Determine the maximum speed of oscillation of a nitrogen atom if the minimum potential energy of the nitrogen atom is 1.79 × 10-19 J. Consider the mass of a nitrogen atom is 14u, where 1 u = 1 atomic mass unit = 1.66 × 10-27 kg.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
3.78 × 103m/s
B
5.56 × 103m/s
C
2.78 × 103m/s
D
6.56 × 103m/s