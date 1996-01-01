23. The Second Law of Thermodynamics
Heat Engines & PV Diagrams
23. The Second Law of Thermodynamics Heat Engines & PV Diagrams
10PRACTICE PROBLEM
A mechanical engineering student built a coal-fired power plant prototype. First, the coal is burned in a boiler, producing 2750 W of heat. The heat from the burning coal is used to boil water, and the produced high-pressure steam causes the blades of a turbine to spin. As a result, 220 W of electrical power is generated. Determine the prototype power plant's efficiency.
A mechanical engineering student built a coal-fired power plant prototype. First, the coal is burned in a boiler, producing 2750 W of heat. The heat from the burning coal is used to boil water, and the produced high-pressure steam causes the blades of a turbine to spin. As a result, 220 W of electrical power is generated. Determine the prototype power plant's efficiency.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
8 %
B
18 %
C
82 %
D
93 %