23. The Second Law of Thermodynamics
23. The Second Law of Thermodynamics Heat Engines & PV Diagrams
9PRACTICE PROBLEM
A 1200 W portable power plant runs on liquid petroleum. The power plant consumes 0.50 L of liquid petroleum per hour. The energy density per volume unit of the used liquid petroleum is 35 MJ/L. Calculate the thermal efficiency of this power plant.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
15 %
B
17 %
C
25 %
D
34 %