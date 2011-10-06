1. Intro to Physics Units
55PRACTICE PROBLEM
In an experiment, the energies of some unknown element 5s, 5p, and 5d states are measured to be Es = -3.43 eV, Ep =-2.21 eV, and Ed = -0.54 eV. Determine the value of the effective (screened) atomic number Zeff for each state. What pattern do you observe in Zeff based on your findings?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Zeff,5s = 2.5, Zeff,5p = 2, Zeff,5d = 1
B
Zeff,5s = 3.5, Zeff,5p = 3, Zeff,5d = 1.5
C
Zeff,5s = 2, Zeff,5p = 2.5, Zeff,5d = 1.7
D
Zeff,5s = 2, Zeff,5p = 3.5, Zeff,5d = 1.3