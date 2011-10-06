1. Intro to Physics Units
54PRACTICE PROBLEM
Find the energy required to move the electron from level n with energy En to level n = ∞ with energy E∞ = 0 (Ionization energy) when the effective charge attracting a 4s electron in potassium is 2.20 e.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
9.85 eV
B
15.4 eV
C
4.11 eV
D
7.61 eV