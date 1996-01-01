17. Periodic Motion
Spring Force (Hooke's Law)
13PRACTICE PROBLEM
If a spacecraft is launched from a planet's surface at 20000 m/s, what would be its velocity at an infinite distance from its gravitational field? Consider the mass of the planet = 5.98 × 1024 kg and radius of the planet = 6.37 × 106 m
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
16.6 km/s
B
26.6 km/s
C
17.2 km/s
D
27.7 km/s