17. Periodic Motion
Spring Force (Hooke's Law)
17. Periodic Motion Spring Force (Hooke's Law)
12PRACTICE PROBLEM
A simple pendulum has a period of 4.0 s in a vacuum. When it is moving to a region with air resistance, the amplitude decreases to 40 % of its initial value after 45 s. How many additional oscillations will it take for the amplitude to decrease to 20% of its initial value?
A simple pendulum has a period of 4.0 s in a vacuum. When it is moving to a region with air resistance, the amplitude decreases to 40 % of its initial value after 45 s. How many additional oscillations will it take for the amplitude to decrease to 20% of its initial value?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
5 oscillations
B
20 oscillations
C
9 oscillations
D
30 oscillations