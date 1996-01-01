21. Kinetic Theory of Ideal Gases
The Ideal Gas Law
33PRACTICE PROBLEM
A massless piston is used to cover a 320 mm diameter container. When a 25kg metal block is placed on the piston, the height of the gas in the container is 520 mm, and t = 285°C. The outer side of the piston is in contact with air at 1.0 atm pressure. If the gas is cooled to 5°C, find the new height of the gas.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
362 mm
B
1040 mm
C
259 mm
D
9.1 mm