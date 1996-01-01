18. Waves & Sound
The Doppler Effect
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
An asteroid crashes into the earth's atmosphere creating a cone-shaped shock wave. The angle between the shock wave and the asteroid's direction of motion is 44.0°. Take the speed of sound at high altitudes to be 295 m/s. Determine the asteroid's Mach number for that instant.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
1.44
B
0.97
C
1.04
D
0.69
E
0.72
F
1.39