The Doppler Effect
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
A police car is chasing a large vehicle at a speed of 33.0 m/s. The siren on the police car is emitting sound at a frequency of 1400 Hz. The vehicle is running away at a speed of 22.0 m/s. Determine the frequency of the sound reflected by the large vehicle as heard by police in the police car.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
1450 Hz
B
1493 Hz
C
1648 Hz
D
1407 Hz