10. Conservation of Energy
Force & Potential Energy
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
The binding energy of the single electron in He+ is 24.6 eV and the mass of He+ is 4.001506 amu. Calculate the percentage decrease in mass when a He2+ ion gains an electron to form the He+ ion. Express the result in amu and as a percentage of He 2+ mass.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
2.64 × 10-8 amu; 6.60 × 10-9%
B
2.64 × 10-2 amu; 6.60 × 10-3%
C
2.64 × 10-8 amu; 6.60 × 10-7%
D
2.64 × 10-2 amu; 6.60 × 10-7%