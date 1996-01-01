10. Conservation of Energy
Force & Potential Energy
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
Imagine a ball rolling along a horizontal track under the influence of potential energy given by U(x) = Ax2 + Bcos((π/2L)x), where A, B, and L are constants. Determine the magnitude and direction of the force acting on the ball when it reaches (i) the starting point ( x = 0), (ii) the midpoint of the track (x = L/2), and (iii) the end of the track (x = L).
ANSWERS OPTIONS

A
A
(i) F(0) = B(π/2), (ii) F(L/2) = - AL + B(π/2L)(1/√2), (iii) F(L) = -2AL + B(π/2L)
B
(i) F(0) = 2A + B(π/2) , (ii) F(L/2) = - AL + B(π/2L)(1/√2), (iii) F(L) = AL/2 + B(π/2L)
C
(i) F(0) = 0, (ii) F(L/2) = - AL + B(π/2L)(√2/2), (iii) F(L) = -2AL + B(π/2L)
D
(i) F(0) = 0, (ii) F(L/2) = - AL + B(π/L)(1/2), (iii) F(L) = -2AL + B(π/2L)