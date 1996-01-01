7. Friction, Inclines, Systems
Kinetic Friction
7. Friction, Inclines, Systems Kinetic Friction
6PRACTICE PROBLEM
The drag constant, D for an object falling through air depends on the position. The position basically determines the effective cross-sectional area. Determine the terminal speed of a 62 kg skydiver falling through the air in a feet-first position. The drag constant for this position is 0.15 kg/m. Hint: vt = √(mg/D)
The drag constant, D for an object falling through air depends on the position. The position basically determines the effective cross-sectional area. Determine the terminal speed of a 62 kg skydiver falling through the air in a feet-first position. The drag constant for this position is 0.15 kg/m. Hint: vt = √(mg/D)
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
1.21 m/s
B
20.3 m/s
C
8.08 m/s
D
63.6 m/s
E
65.3 m/s