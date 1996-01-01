7. Friction, Inclines, Systems
Kinetic Friction
7PRACTICE PROBLEM
A spherical stone is launched vertically upward. It is experimentally proven that the drag force is proportional to v2 for large objects like baseballs, cars, and bicyclists that don't move too slowly. Determine the vertical component of the stone's acceleration at a moment in time when its speed is half the terminal speed and it is moving downward. Express your answer in terms of g.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
g
B
0.5g
C
0.25g
D
1.5g
E
0.75g
F
1.25g