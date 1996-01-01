1. Intro to Physics Units
Solving Density Problems
1. Intro to Physics Units Solving Density Problems
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
If a piece of metal has a measured mass of 250 grams and a volume of 50 cm3, determine the density of the metal to the appropriate number of significant figures.
If a piece of metal has a measured mass of 250 grams and a volume of 50 cm3, determine the density of the metal to the appropriate number of significant figures.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
0.2 g/cm3
B
0.2 kg/m3
C
5 g/cm3
D
5 kg/m3