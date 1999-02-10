1. Intro to Physics Units
If a ceramic coffee mug, with a height of 10.0 cm and a diameter of 8.00 cm, had the same density as a neutron or a proton, what would be its approximate mass?
A
3.99 × 1017 kg
B
2.01 × 1014 kg
C
5.03 × 1014 kg
D
2.99 × 1017 kg