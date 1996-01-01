29. Sources of Magnetic Field
Magnetic Force Between Parallel Currents
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
Two infinitely long parallel conductors, separated by a distance r, carry currents of the same magnitude and in the same direction. The force exerted by each conductor on a length L of the other conductor is F. Find the strength of the force exerted by each conductor on a length L of the other conductor if the magnitude of the current in each conductor is tripled.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
3F
B
F/3
C
9F
D
F/9