25. Electric Potential
Relationships Between Force, Field, Energy, Potential
17PRACTICE PROBLEM
An experiment is conducted on two static-electricity-charged toy cars A and B, with masses of 10.0 g and 16.0 g and charges of -10.0 nC and -20.0 nC, respectively. The cars are initially positioned 1.0 m apart (measured from their centers), and they are released from rest at the same time. What is the maximum speed achieved by each toy car?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Car A: 1.49 × 10-2 m/s, Car B: 9.30 x 10-3 m/s
B
Car A: 2.47 × 10-2 m/s, Car B: 8.08 x 10-2 m/s
C
Car A: 1.49 × 10-2 m/s, Car B: 2.02 x 10-3 m/s
D
Car A: 4.48 × 10-2 m/s, Car B: 9.30 x 10-3 m/s