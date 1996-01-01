18. Waves & Sound
Intro to Waves
18. Waves & Sound Intro to Waves
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
A wire of length L is stretched between two clamps. The tension in the wire is adjusted until standing waves are observed on the wire. The amplitude and wavelength of the traveling waves are respectively 4 cm and 1.6 m. What is the amplitude of the wire particle located at i) 0.8 m, ii) 0.4 m, and iii) 0.2 m away from the left clamp?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
i) 0 cm ; ii) 5.7 cm ; iii) 0 cm
B
i) 0 cm ; ii) 5.7 cm ; iii) 8 cm
C
i) 0 cm ; ii) 8 cm; iii) 5.7 cm
D
i ) 5.7 cm; ii) 0 cm; iii) 8 cm