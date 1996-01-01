0. Math Review
Math Review
9PRACTICE PROBLEM
In a photoelectric effect experiment where tungsten is used as the cathode, a photoelectric current is detected when the incident light frequency is above a frequency threshold, f0. Determine f0. The work function of tungsten is 4.66 eV.
A
1.48 × 1014 Hz
B
1.13 × 1015 Hz
C
8.42 × 1016 Hz
D
2.37 × 1017 Hz