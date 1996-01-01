21. Kinetic Theory of Ideal Gases
Internal Energy of Gases
12PRACTICE PROBLEM
A hypothetical gas with 4 atoms bonded in a T-shape has a high bond energy that requires temperatures greater or equal to 1200K to activate vibrational modes. The hypothetical gas has rotational kinetic energy in a 3D coordinate system at all temperatures. Calculate the thermal energy of a sample of the gas with n = 6.2 mol, at T = 350 °C.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
48.2 kJ
B
145 kJ
C
96.3 kJ
D
80.2 kJ
E
15.5 kJ