21. Kinetic Theory of Ideal Gases Internal Energy of Gases
11PRACTICE PROBLEM
3.2 g of neon at T = 20℃ comes into contact (through a conducting boundary) with 4.2 g of nitrogen at T = 320℃. Calculate the amount of heat that flows between the gases to establish thermal equilibrium and state the direction of flow.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
363 J; Nitrogen to Neon
B
363 J; Neon to Nitrogen
C
668 J; Neon to Nitrogen
D
668 J; Nitrogen to Neon