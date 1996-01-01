22. The First Law of Thermodynamics
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
Real gases can approach the behavior of ideal gases under certain conditions. Helium is thought to be the closest to an ideal gas with γ = 1.660. Calculate the molar heat capacities i) CV and ii) Cp of helium.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
i) CV = 5.00 J/mol•K
ii) Cp = 3.30 J/mol•K
B
i) CV = 3.30 J/mol•K
ii) Cp = 5.00 J/mol•K
C
i) CV = 12.60 J/mol•K
ii) Cp = 20.91 J/mol•K
D
i) CV = 20.91 J/mol•K
ii) Cp = 12.60 J/mol•K
