22. The First Law of Thermodynamics
First Law of Thermodynamics
22. The First Law of Thermodynamics First Law of Thermodynamics
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
A heat engine contains two moles of an ideal gas confined in a cylinder with a moveable piston. Fuel combustion provides 873 J of heat that increases the gas temperature from 45 °C to 60 °C under constant pressure. The heated gas expands and does 249 J of work on the piston. Calculate the ratio of heat capacities (γ) for the gas.
A heat engine contains two moles of an ideal gas confined in a cylinder with a moveable piston. Fuel combustion provides 873 J of heat that increases the gas temperature from 45 °C to 60 °C under constant pressure. The heated gas expands and does 249 J of work on the piston. Calculate the ratio of heat capacities (γ) for the gas.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
γ = 0.75
B
γ = 0.8
C
γ = 1.25
D
γ = 1.40