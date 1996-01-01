18. Waves & Sound
A guitarist is tuning his guitar using harmonics. When in tune, the sixth string (low E string) should be at a frequency of 82.41 Hz, and the fourth string (D string) should be at a frequency of 146.83 Hz. Determine the frequency difference between the fourth harmonic of the sixth string and the third harmonic of the fourth string.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
130.34 Hz
B
120.61 Hz
C
100.52 Hz
D
110.85 Hz