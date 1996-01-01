3. Vectors
Vector Composition & Decomposition
3. Vectors Vector Composition & Decomposition
12PRACTICE PROBLEM
A volleyball setter passes the ball to the outside hitter with a speed of 15.0 m/s. The velocity vector of the ball makes an angle of 20.0° with the vertical. Calculate the ball's horizontal velocity.
A volleyball setter passes the ball to the outside hitter with a speed of 15.0 m/s. The velocity vector of the ball makes an angle of 20.0° with the vertical. Calculate the ball's horizontal velocity.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
5.1 m/s
B
9.0 m/s
C
14.1 m/s
D
15.0 m/s