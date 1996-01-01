17. Periodic Motion
An object of mass 1.20 kg is attached to an ideal spring. The object's velocity as a function of time follows the relation vx(t) = -(6.20 cm/s) sin[(7.53 rad/s)t - π/4)]. Calculate the period of the motion and the spring's force constant.
A
T = 0.834 s; k = 68.0 N/m
B
T = 0.834 s; k = 9.04 N/m
C
T = 1.20 s; k = 68.0 N/m
D
T = 1.20 s; k = 9.04 N/m
E
T = 1.20 s; k = 47.3 N/m
F
T = 0.834 s; k = 47.3 N/m