17. Periodic Motion Intro to Simple Harmonic Motion (Horizontal Springs)
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
A frictionless trolley of mass 14.2 kg attached to an ideal spring has a velocity function vx(t) = -(8.50cm/s) sin[(5.20 rad/s)t + π/3)]. Determine the i) amplitude and ii) peak acceleration of the trolley.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
i) 44.2 cm ii) = 1.63 cm/s2
B
i) 1.63 cm ii) = 44.2 cm/s2
C
i) 0.612 cm ii) = 3.18 cm/s2
D
i) 3.18 cm ii) = 0.612 cm/s2