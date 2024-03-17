A 4.0 kg crate is moving at an acceleration of 1.5 m/s2 on a horizontal floor. Above it, there is a 2.5 kg book. From experimentation, it is found that the book doesn't slide off on the crate for the minimum value of μ = 0.15 between the book and the crate. Assuming μ = μ s = μ k , calculate the acceleration of the book relative to the floor if μ is one-third of this value.