7. Friction, Inclines, Systems
A 30.0-kg box rests on a surface, connected to a hanging 1.50-kg bag via a pulley system as shown in the diagram. The coefficient of static friction between the box and the surface is 0.35, while the coefficient of kinetic friction is 0.20. If sugar is slowly placed into the bag until the system just begins to move, determine the mass of sugar added to the bag.
