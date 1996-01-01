17. Periodic Motion
Spring Force (Hooke's Law)
25PRACTICE PROBLEM
A mass of 25 g attached to a spring undergoes SHM with a frequency of 2.0 Hz and an amplitude of 10.0 cm. If the amplitude decreases to 6.0 cm after 5.0 s due to damping, what is the damping constant of the system?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
0.004 kg/s
B
0.005 kg/s
C
0.006 kg/s
D
0.007 kg/s