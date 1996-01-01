17. Periodic Motion
Spring Force (Hooke's Law)
24PRACTICE PROBLEM
A thin metal plate having a mass of 0.25 g is experiencing oscillations. Determine the maximum speed attained by the plate if the frequency of oscillations is 1.5 MHz. The metal plate shows a maximum acceleration of 1.40 × 108 m/s2.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
14.9 m/s
B
18.4 m/s
C
15.7 m/s
D
9.42 m/s