Two tiny balls charged to +5.1 μC and +7.21 μC are used for an electrostatics experiment. They are joined together using a massless non-conducting rod 3.21 cm long. The +5.1 μC charged ball is fixed in place while the other charged ball is free. The assembly lies in a region of an even electric field with a magnitude of 2.0 × 108 N/C. Determine the tension/compression in the connecting rod. Model the balls as point charges.



