Two tiny charged spheres (may be modeled as point charges) are connected using a massless non-conducting rod of length 3.21 cm. One sphere has a charge of -5.1 μC whereas the other has a charge of +7.21μC. The sphere of charge -5.1μC has a fixed position while the other is free. The assembly is placed in an even external electric field of magnitude 2.0 × 108 N/C. What is the tension in the rod?



