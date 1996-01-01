19. Fluid Mechanics
Intro to Pressure
6PRACTICE PROBLEM
A pressure sensor has a higher limit of 2.5 N above the force it experiences at atmospheric pressure. It is used to measure pressure at various depths in the ocean. Determine the greatest depth that the sensor can go without damaging it. The diameter of the sensor is 6.4 mm.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
1.98 m
B
7.70 m
C
7.93 m
D
3.96 m