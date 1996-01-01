19. Fluid Mechanics
Intro to Pressure
A drum with a 0.800 m high layer of oil is left outside for some time. The drum collects rainwater, creating a 0.400 m thick layer of water. The oil has a density of 750 kg/m3. i) Calculate the gauge pressure at the boundary of the two layers. ii) Calculate the gauge pressure at the bottom of the drum.
A
i) 3920 Pa ii) 9800 Pa
B
i) 3920 Pa ii) 5880 Pa
C
i) 5880 Pa ii) 9800 Pa
D
i) 5880 Pa ii) 3920 Pa