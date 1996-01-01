22. The First Law of Thermodynamics
PV Diagrams & Work
6PRACTICE PROBLEM
The PV diagram below shows that process followed by 0.820 mol of an ideal gas. If the internal energy rises by 2850 J, determine the heat that must be transferred into the gas during the process to cause the rise.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
2850 J
B
-96600 J
C
-90900 J
D
96600 J