33. Geometric Optics
Refraction At Spherical Surfaces
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
A turtle lives in a spherical glass tank filled with water that has a radius of 25 cm. The turtle notices a dog sniffing around their tank. The dog's nose is located 10 cm from the tank's outside edge. From the turtle's perspective inside the tank, how far is the dog's nose located from the outside edge of the tank? (Assume that the glass tank's thickness can be ignored.)
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
-12 cm
B
-16 cm
C
-18 cm
D
-15 cm