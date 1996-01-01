33. Geometric Optics
Refraction At Spherical Surfaces
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
Imagine that a laser beam is directed parallel to an optical axis which then passes through the center of a perfectly transparent spherical crystal. Convergence will occur at a point located on the crystal's rear surface. Determine what the crystal's refractive index will be.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
3.00
B
2.00
C
5.00
D
8.00