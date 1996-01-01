21. Kinetic Theory of Ideal Gases
The Ideal Gas Law
21. Kinetic Theory of Ideal Gases The Ideal Gas Law
53PRACTICE PROBLEM
In environmental science research, researchers use vacuum chambers to simulate the low-pressure environment of Earth's atmosphere. The gauge of a chamber reads 0.53 mmHg. Calculate the proportion of the standard atmospheric pressure that this pressure represents.
In environmental science research, researchers use vacuum chambers to simulate the low-pressure environment of Earth's atmosphere. The gauge of a chamber reads 0.53 mmHg. Calculate the proportion of the standard atmospheric pressure that this pressure represents.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
0.07 %
B
0.25 %
C
7.0 %
D
2.5 %