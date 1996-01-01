21. Kinetic Theory of Ideal Gases
The Ideal Gas Law
52PRACTICE PROBLEM
Create a problem statement for the situation represented by the equation:
(T2+273) K = (300 kPa)/(700 kPa) × 1 × (350+273) K
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Calculate the final temperature attained by a gas if it is expanded from 300 kPa to 700 kPa keeping its density constant. The initial temperature of the gas is 350°C.
B
Calculate the final temperature attained by a gas if it is compressed from 700 kPa to 300 kPa keeping its density constant. The initial temperature of the gas is 350°C.
C
Calculate the final temperature attained by a gas if it is compressed from 700 kPa to 300 kPa keeping its volume constant. The initial temperature of the gas is 350°C.
D
Calculate the final temperature attained by a gas if it is expanded from 300 kPa to 700 kPa keeping its volume constant. The initial temperature of the gas is 350°C.