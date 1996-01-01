20. Heat and Temperature
Heat Transfer
8PRACTICE PROBLEM
A spherical iron ball with a diameter of 5.0 cm is heated and begins to radiate energy at a rate of 850 W. Assuming the emissivity (e) of iron is 0.7, at what wavelength, in μm, does its emission spectrum peak?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
1.8 μm
B
2.3 μm
C
2.7 μm
D
3.2 μm