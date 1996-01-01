A shipping container is to be thermally insulated. The architect uses 2.5 cm granulated cork to insulate the container from outside. On the inside, the container is coated with a 2.0 cm thick layer of felt. k for granulated cork and felt are 0.048 W/m•K and 0.040 W/m•K, respectively. The interior temperature is 18.0°C while the exterior temperature is -8.0°C. Determine the temperature at the interface of the materials. Assume the materials are in contact.