31. Alternating Current
Capacitors in AC Circuits
15PRACTICE PROBLEM
An alternating current source that delivers a peak voltage of 6.0 V is connected to a 25 nF capacitor. Determine the value of the instantaneous voltage across the capacitor at which the current flowing through the capacitor reaches its maximum value.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
6.0 V
B
3.0 V
C
1.5 V
D
0.0 V