36. Special Relativity
Inertial Reference Frames
36. Special Relativity Inertial Reference Frames
29PRACTICE PROBLEM
A bag is filled with two radioactive isotopes: NA = 40% and NB = 60%. The half-life of isotope A is 6.00 × 108 yr, and the half-life of isotope B is 3.20 × 109 yr. After a time t, percentages of the nuclides are NA = 2.70% and NB = 97.3%. What is the value of t?
A bag is filled with two radioactive isotopes: NA = 40% and NB = 60%. The half-life of isotope A is 6.00 × 108 yr, and the half-life of isotope B is 3.20 × 109 yr. After a time t, percentages of the nuclides are NA = 2.70% and NB = 97.3%. What is the value of t?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
8.8 billion years
B
2.6 billion years
C
1.3 billion years
D
3.4 billion years