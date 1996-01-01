36. Special Relativity
Inertial Reference Frames
32PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider the potential-energy function U(x) of a particle, as illustrated in Figure. By solving the Schrödinger equation, it is determined that two quantum states have energies of E4 = 1.2 eV (for n = 4) and E 7 = 2.8 eV (for n = 7). Redraw the Figure to include the graph's energy lines representing these n=4 and n=7 states.
