31. Alternating Current
Impedance in AC Circuits
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider an RLC circuit with an RL series combination in parallel to C. What are the current (I) values as the angular frequency (ω) tends to zero (ω→0) and approaches infinity (ω→∞)?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
I → 0 for both cases
B
I → ∞ for both cases
C
I → V/R for first case and I → 0 for second case
D
I → 0 for the first case and I → ∞ for the second case